KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a shooting left a person in critical condition Friday evening.

According to police, an employee from a business located near NE Davidson and NE Parvin Roads walked outside and began talking to someone. The employee then shot the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not released additional information.

FOX4 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story is developing.