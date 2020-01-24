KCK police looking for car and person connected to December murder investigation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for the public’s help to track down a person they’d like to speak to in connection to a murder investigation.

On Dec. 9, around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue on a non-responsive person. When officers arrived, they found Angelo Ramirez dead inside of a home.

The major case squad, who is investigating the case, is asking for help identifying the person and the car seen in the photos above and video below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).