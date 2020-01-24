× Multiple school districts in and around Kansas City cancel classes Friday due to snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple school districts around the metro canceled classes for Friday due to snowy conditions around the area.

Roads are partially if not mostly covered. Several inches of snowfall expected when all is said and done, with the highest totals on the Missouri side of state line.

See the full closings list below.

<h3 style=”text-align: center;”><strong><a href=”http://cdn.trb.tv/wdaf-ftp/closings/allactive.html”>**If you don’t see the embedded list above, click here to see all closings**</a></strong></h3>

<strong>How to sign up for FOX 4 Weather Closings:</strong>

-If you are registered, you do not need to re-register. Dial 816-932-9250 and go directly into our Closing Computer with your ID and Password.

<strong>PLEASE NOTE: If you registered last year, your user ID and Password are the same.</strong>

-If you are not already registered with an Organization ID and Password, <a href=”https://localtvwdaf.wordpress.com/weather/school-closings/total-closings-sign-up/”>click here</a> to sign up. You will need to wait to get registered for our system before we can post your closing.

-Due to the high number of people trying to sign up for closings, it’s highly unlikely you’ll get your ID and password the same day you register.

-<a href=”https://fox4kc.com/2011/11/02/total-closings-instructions/”>Click here</a> for automatic closing instructions if you already have a user ID and Password.