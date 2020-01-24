One man found dead in KCK after police called to welfare check Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A welfare check has now turned to a homicide investigation, police say.

Police said they were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of Greeley Avenue for a welfare check Friday night. When officers arrived, they found a man shot dead.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available, and police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with details about this homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.