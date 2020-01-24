Urban core residents cry for change after 28 people shot since Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Since Sunday, police say an alarming number, 28 people, have been shot in the city. More neighborhood groups want to see more money spent on grassroots efforts to stop the bloodshed.

An increasing number of people in the urban core say the city's crime fighting strategies aren't working. And they believe people outside of government are the solution. Some violent incidents this month are believed to be examples of retaliation, where people are seeking justice on their own to get even for other acts of bloodshed.

In the Blue Hills neighborhood there's an effort to establish a neighborhood network, which would establish better communication among neighbors so that tips about violence can confidentially get to police, instead of being posted on social media.

"Our city has got to stop whatever they have been doing in the past, it doesn’t work anymore," said Mark Porter, leader of 100 Men of Blue Hills. "The city has got to bring the grassroots members involved who want to be involved. And we've got to set up a network, a community network, that deals with issues of those who think violence solves everything."

More reports of children being caught in the crossfire of shots fired in anger has neighborhood groups mobilizing to stop it.

Someone shot three people Thursday night near 57th Street and Wabash Avenue, including an 8-year-old girl.

African-American men in Blue Hills say they need to take more of a leadership role in lobbying the city for more social services and mental health resources. A growing number of people in the urban core are in agreement that crime-fighting funding needs to be reallocated, because too often citizens don't think they'll get justice from the court system.