Salvador Perez takes oath of allegiance at Royals FanFest, becomes U.S. citizen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Surrounded by fans, beloved Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is becoming a Untied States citizen on Friday at FanFest. You can watch the special ceremony in the video at the top of the page.

“I am grateful to this country for the many opportunities I have been given; including the ability to play professional baseball,” the 29-year-old said in a statement. “I thank God, my mother, my family, the Royals, and all those who have supported me during this process towards becoming a United States citizen.”

It will be just another special moment for Kansas City’s favorite catcher. In late December, he and his wife, Maria Gabriela, welcomed a baby girl, Perez’s third child.

After missing the entire 2019 season due to injuring his right elbow, Perez is aiming to return in 2020.