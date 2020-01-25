1 person killed in shooting downtown Overland Park, police searching for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A person has been shot and killed near downtown Overland Park

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near 79th and Marty at the 79 Metcalf Apartment Homes.

The victim is a male between 15 and 20 years old. His identity has not yet been released.

Overland Park Public Information Officer John Lacy told FOX4 that a thin, white suspect wearing black t-shirt and orange athletic apparel ran from the scene of the shooting.

Police set up a perimeter and are still searching for the suspect at this time. Lacy said downtown Overland Park is perfectly safe at this time.

This is the city's second homicide this year.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

38.982228 -94.670792