× Bizarre theft: Oregan man says someone lifted his 4,000 pound, bright orange saw mill

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — A valuable and unique piece of equipment was boosted off a Scappoose man’s family property while they were away last week.

Jeremy Porter says the portable saw mill, worth more than $40,000, was locked down and loaded when it was stolen.

“I don’t know, I just want it back,” Porter said.

The piece of equipment is big, awkward, and orange. It’s listed at over 4,000 pounds and is 26 feet long.

“I mean, bright orange with a black motor on the top of it,” Porter said. “No license plate.”

Somehow, someone hauled the mill off his family’s property in Cowlitz County in Washington, and Porter says he thinks the person knew what they were doing.

“I had to take an eight-hour class to learn how to run it,” Porter said.

The mill’s hydraulic legs would have needed to be lifted, otherwise, it wouldn’t have budged. Porter says lifting the legs requires a key. He also said that whoever did this took away his retirement plan, as he was using the machine to build a cabin in eastern Oregon.

“It’s been even hard to sleep, it’s just it consumes you,” Porter said.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is asking the local community to keep an eye out for the behemoth piece of equipment.