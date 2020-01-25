× Ex-Missouri fire chief sentenced to 10 years for raping 17-year-old near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former southwestern Missouri fire chief convicted last year of raping a young woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

70-year-old Larry McConnell was sentenced Friday, Jan. 24, following his November convictions of three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of second-degree rape, KYTV reported.

Investigators said, during his time as the chief, McConnell repeatedly raped a young woman at his farm and at the fire station. Court documents showed that the woman told investigators McConnell forced her to have sex with him for more than a year.

The victim testified during the trial that McConnell would perform sex acts on her on Wednesday night’s when his wife was at church, according to a previous report.

Until his conviction, McConnell had been the chief of the Brookline Fire Department for 20 years.

Brookline is a village just to the west of Springfield along 360 Highway.