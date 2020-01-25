Ex-Missouri fire chief sentenced to 10 years for raping 17-year-old near Springfield

Posted 6:40 pm, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 06:42PM, January 25, 2020
Larry McConnell picture

Picture of Larry McConnell from the Green County Sheriff's Office.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former southwestern Missouri fire chief convicted last year of raping a young woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

70-year-old Larry McConnell was sentenced Friday, Jan. 24, following his November convictions of three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of second-degree rape, KYTV reported.

Investigators said, during his time as the chief, McConnell repeatedly raped a young woman at his farm and at the fire station. Court documents showed that the woman told investigators McConnell forced her to have sex with him for more than a year.

The victim testified during the trial that McConnell would perform sex acts on her on Wednesday night’s when his wife was at church, according to a previous report.

Until his conviction, McConnell had been the chief of the Brookline Fire Department for 20 years.

Brookline is a village just to the west of Springfield along 360 Highway.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.