FOX4 teams up with Hy-Vee for Ultimate Watch Party valued at $5,000

Click or tap the photo for your chance to host up to “54” of your family and friends for the big game, thanks to Hy-Vee. Don’t miss a minute of the Kansas City Chiefs taking the field on February 2.

One lucky winner will receive the ultimate game day party package, valued at $5,000. Receive a TV plus Hy-Vee catering services, snacks, beverages and merchandise.

One winner will be chosen at random via randomizer.org and announced live on the Kansas City FOX4 TV Morning Show on Thursday, January 30, 2020, and then contacted following the show. Selected winner will have 24 hours to claim their prize package before another participant is randomly selected.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest begins at 12:01 a.m. on 1/25/2020 and ends at 11:00 p.m. on 1/29/2020. For Official Rules and complete details click here. Void where prohibited. Winner must live within 30 miles of FOX4, 3030 Summit St, Kansas City, MO 64108.