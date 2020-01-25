× Giant panda at Memphis Zoo picks the Chiefs as the Super Bowl winners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Giant panda and Memphis Zoo resident LeLe made his selection for Super Bowl LIV on Friday, January 24.

LeLe bypassed the sugarcane trail zookeepers put out for him Friday, WATN in Memphis reported. Instead, he went directly up onto the platform and nuzzled into the Chiefs flag.

In the video, you can see the panda pressing his face to the flag before pulling it down and wrapping himself in the iconic red and gold. After a while, LeLe approached the 49ers flag. He looked at it for a moment before walking away, clearly uninterested.

LeLe has been making Super Bowl predictions for the past five years. He’s one for four at the moment, but hey, you have to start somewhere, right?

Anddddd LeLe’s pick is the Kansas City Chiefs! LeLe is one for four on his past picks. pic.twitter.com/VoM9oQ2b6N — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) January 24, 2020