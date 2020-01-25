GOP opposition likely to block new ‘Netflix tax’ in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. — Opposition from top Republican lawmakers in Kansas appears to have doomed Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to tax streaming services.
Netflix and similarly-based services were among e-books and movie and music downloads in the proposed tax, which many other states already have. Kelly and fellow Democrats pitched it as basic fairness.
Consumers who buy a DVD of their favorite “Star Wars” movie pay the state’s 6.5 percent sales tax, but they don’t have to if they stream the same movie or download it on a computer.
However, GOP lawmakers in Kansas strongly oppose the idea. They also said it would have little public support.
Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning said Thursday that it is “dead on arrival.”
