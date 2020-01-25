Kansas City police ask for help in finding missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing man whose family is concerned about him. Erick Maltbia, 26, hasn’t been seen since about 11 a.m. on Thursday.

He was leaving his home in the area of 11th and Indiana at the time. He’s unable to care for himself and police say his family is worried about his welfare.

He has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was wearing a long-sleeved, white V-neck shirt, black skinny jeans, a black jacket and black hat.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call KCPD’s missing person’s unit at (816) 234-5136.