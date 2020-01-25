Alex’s Forecast: Finally…a dry spell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds and chilly temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s will greet us this morning, and those clouds will most likely hang around throughout most of the day. There may be a few breaks of sun here and there this afternoon, which will help melt some of this new snow. Thanks to that snow pack, high temperatures today will struggle to get the mid 30s, but there should be some more intense warming for Sunday. As of now, throughout the next 7 days, there's no big systems expected to move through. But, a few days next week may bring some rain/snow showers to some of us.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Garry Frank, and Alex Countee will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page