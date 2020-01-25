One man injured in overnight house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kans. – Fire investigators say that a fire early this morning was caused by careless disposal of a cigarette.

Firefighters were called to the area of 95th and Catalina Street on a house fire. When they arrived at the scene, they were told by a resident of the house that he had smoked a cigarette before going to sleep and woke up and the sofa was in fire. He attempted to put the fire out before helping get the other two residents out of the home to safety.

The man was taken to the hospital where his injuries were treated, and his condition was stabilized.

The home was significantly damaged by smoke and fire and investigators believe that the home did not have any working smoke alarms.