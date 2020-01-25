Smile! Fans grin and bear long lines to pose in front of new Chiefs signs at Union Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Long lines wrapped around new displays at Union Station on January 25 as Chiefs fans looked to get the perfect snapshot.

The special light displays, created by a local letter renting-company Alpha Lit KC, provides a new way for fans to show their Chiefs Pride.

“It just makes me smile from ear to ear, seeing all the kids and just fans of all ages enjoying these letters," Alpha-Lit KC co-owner Lyndsey Coday said. "It just makes us so happy at Alpha-Lit KC to be able to do this for the city."

Lyndsey Coday, one of the three owners of the local company, said they launched the letter-renting business 6 months ago. They rent letters for all kinds of special occasions, from weddings to birthdays and graduations.

On Saturday morning, two new additions replaced the previous 3-foot tall marquee-lettered Chiefs Kingdom and Patrick Mahomes displays. There's now "KC Loves AFC Champs," and the number 87 for record-setting Travis Kelce.

People traveled from all over to see the displays.

"We drove three hours just to take these pictures, Jessica Broadway, of Nixa, Missouri, said.

Broadway and her family of six made a day out of their trip to Kansas City to experience the what they call a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“We are doing the full tour today. We are doing Union Station, we are doing all the walls around town, we drove by Arrowhead and took some pictures, so it’s an all day event for us," Broadway's husband, Josh, said.

To find murals and other great spots to take Chiefs pictures, here are the best places in Kansas City to take Chiefs-themed selfies.

Other Chiefs inspired marquee signs by Alpha Lit KC can be found at Nebraska Furniture Mart.