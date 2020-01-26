After becoming friends, Arizona Cardinals fan helping send Chiefs super fan to Miami for Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An Independence man is headed to Miami for the Super Bowl and an Arizona Cardinals fan is paying for it.

"I'm trying not to cry," Chiefs Super Fan Daniel Nelson said.

No, Cardinals fan Richard Whittle didn't lose a bet. They just became great friends when Nelson hosted Whittle's family in Kansas City.

"I didn't grow up with this guy or anything," Nelson said.

They linked up for a Chiefs/Cardinals game in 2018, like a Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill touchdown pass.

Nelson welcomed them to the Chiefs tailgate party and introduced their tastebuds to Arthur Bryant's Barbecue.

"Kindness, I mean, it spreads," Nelson said. "You know, the Golden Rule: Do unto others you want done unto you."

That's what happened when the Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl. Whittle returned the favor.

"I'm totally blown away right now," Nelson said.

He bought Nelson a plane ticket and paid for his hotel. The only thing missing is a ticket to the game, but Nelson isn't too worried about that.

"If we have to all sit together and watch the game on the beach on a 40 foot screen, I'm OK with that, too." Nelson said.

Whether he's watching the game on the beach or at the stadium, Chiefs Kingdom can rest assured this guy will bring the noise.

"I just want to be in that city when my team wins the Super Bowl," Nelson said.

Whittle has seen Nelson in action as a Chiefs super fan.

"I've been going [to games] since I was a little kid," Nelson said. "And I've taken my kids and dress them up, I dress up."

His face, painted in red and yellow, is even on a mural inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Nelson also stands 12 or 13 feet tall on a billboard in Kansas City decked out in Chiefs gear.

"I'm just trying to be a super fan and enjoy the game," Nelson said. "It just took on a life of its own."