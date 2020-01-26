Family and friends hold vigil for man killed in shooting near 80th and James A Reed Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Saturday, family and friends organized a balloon release and vigil at Hillcrest Community Center for the 23-year-old man killed in a shooting last week.

Family tell FOX4 Chase Byers is the man who was killed near 80th and James A Reed Road Monday afternoon.

Police say a masked man shot him in the apartment complex there. Sabrina McGee, his mother, said her son was chased into an apartment, where he was shot and killed. Another person, a woman, was also shot. She is expected to be okay.

"To me, he was really like a jokester," said his little sister Jaeda Harris. "And he would always pick on me, and stuff like that," she added.

He was a father to a four year old daughter. "He used to always buy her matching outfits, him and her they always used to match," said Jamari Harris, his younger brother. "He would make sure to go and buy her like, the freshest shoes, the freshest outfits."

"He was a good dad," he added. "I'm proud of my brother."

Friends tell us Byers had a job at SICA in Grandview, loved dogs, and loved the color royal blue.

His casket, McGee said, will be royal blue. The balloons released by the dozens who attended the vigil were also royal blue.

"I just want my son's memory to last," McGee said of her firstborn, "and his murder to be solved and we get this person off the street."

Police have not arrested anyone in this case, but there is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be anonymous and can be made my calling 474-TIPS.

The family is accepting donations to offset the funeral costs.