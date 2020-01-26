Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Miami for Super Bowl LIV

Watch live:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One week before kickoff, the Kansas City Chiefs have arrived in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. Watch the team’s arrival in the video player at the top of the page.

FOX4’s team is also in Miami, and we will have special coverage all week long until the game itself, which is on FOX4 with day-long coverage on February 2.

The Chiefs became AFC Champions last week after defeating the Tennessee Titans. This is the first time the team has been to the Super Bowl since winning Super Bowl IV on Jan. 11, 1970.