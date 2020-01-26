Alex’s Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dense fog has formed along and north of 36 Hwy this morning and is spreading south into KC. With temperatures in the mid to upper 20s, be aware of slick spots on the roads and a thin glaze of ice forming on sidewalks, walkways, and driveways. A Dense Fog Advisory is up for those to the north until 10 AM, but the fog could easily last until noon for some. This afternoon, we'll still hold onto mostly cloudy skies with only a few breaks of sun, similar to yesterday. Highs will warm into the low 40s for most.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

