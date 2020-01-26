Metro basketball fans, remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-- Everyone is in shock over the news of former NBA Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant's passing. Just Saturday, the Mamba was congratulating LeBron James on Twitter for surpassing him on the all-time scoring list.

Many fans still can't believe he's gone.

On Sunday, basketball players at Hy-Vee arena couldn't help but to think of Kobe Bryant's untimely death.

"It reminds me of in the Lion King when he's pushing on his dad to get up, because he gets up from anything, and he's not getting up. It's just heartbreaking," basketball fan, Brian Thompson said.

Officials say Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday. Just like the rest of the sports world, metro basketball fans were stunned by the news.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

"When we first heard it, we thought it was fake. We thought LeBron just passed him up for scoring and everything. So we thought it was fake," basketball fan, Anthony Hall III said.

Fans say they'll remember Bryant for his 'Mamba Mentality'.

"Kobe would challenge the biggest player on the team, go and try to throw it down in his face. I mean, that's how you got to live your life," Redmond said.

Bryant is an NBA legend, one of the best to ever step foot on the hardwood.

the mamba won five NBA titles with the Lakers and was an 18-time all-star. But for some fans, he was more than just a player, he was a trendsetter.

"I remember more than even the highlights, how I felt watching him play," Thompson said.

"You started seeing point guards, shooting guards being more aggressive on defense. We started seeing big men wanting to dribble the ball. Basically everybody wanted to copy what he was doing and take it to that next level," Redmond said.

NBA fans remembering tonight that even the seemingly invincible are mortal.

"That's why it's very important for you to live every moment to the fullest, maximize the potential for your life, every second. You never know when you're going to be gone," Redmond said.

Reports say that Kobe and his daughter were on their way to a travel basketball game when their helicopter crashed.