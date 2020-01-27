Big Game Bound: Gauging America’s rooting interest between Chiefs, 49ers

MIAMI — In the first edition of Big Game Bound live from Radio Row at Super Bowl LIV, Jack Doles, Jarrett Payton (son of NFL legend Walter Payton), and J.B. Biunno check in on America’s rooting interests in the game, one that is free from the Patriots and Tom Brady, and features two franchises looking to end Super Bowl droughts in the Kansas City Chiefs (last win in 1970) and the San Francisco 49ers (last won in 1995).

They will also discuss how the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and eight others, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, will loom over game week festivities.

