KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A fire early Monday morning killed two people in the Northland.

The fire happened at a home along Northeast Seattle Avenue near Northeast Munger Avenue at about 4:45 a. m.

While he did not release their identities, Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker told FOX4 the victims are brother and sister and are in their 60s.

Fire investigators on the scene said crews contained the fire to one home.