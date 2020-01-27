Harlem Globetrotters Jr. Globetrotter Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. & INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Two winners will be randomly selected to receive four tickets to a performance of the Harlem Globetrotters, a meet and greet for four, T-shirt and basketball (to be received at the game), and the opportunity to sit on the bench during the game for the individual designated as the “Jr. Globetrotter”. Winners will receive a prize pack to to either the Saturday, February 8th 7PM performance at Sprint Center or Sunday, February 9th 2PM performance at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The Jr. Globetrotter designee must be 6-12 years old and must be the child or ward of the prize winner. Only one person in each winner’s group may be designated as the Jr. Globetrotter. The opportunity to sit on the bench will be for a portion of the game to be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Jr. Globetrotter participation is subject to participant behaving in manner appropriate for a sideline seat at a professional sporting event and may be terminated at any time. Seat locations are at the sole discretion of the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Do you have a child who loves basketball and would love to be a junior Globetrotter?! Fill out the form below or ENTER HERE!