× Houlihan’s offering free appetizers to anyone named Andy, Patrick, Travis, Tyreek or Tyrann

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To celebrate the Chiefs making it to Miami, Houlihan’s is giving away free food, but they’re only giving it to some people.

The bar and restaurant chain said if your name is Andy, Patrick, Travis, Tyreek or Tyrann they’ll give you a free appetizer.

Houlihan’s did say you have to show your driver’s license to qualify for the deal and purchase one regular prized appetizer.

If you don’t qualify, you can still get in on the fun with the limited edition Chiefs-themed drinks such as a MO-Reid-O.