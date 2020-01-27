Houlihan’s offering free appetizers to anyone named Andy, Patrick, Travis, Tyreek or Tyrann

Posted 1:19 pm, January 27, 2020, by

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15, Travis Kelce #87 and Tyrann Mathieu #32of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To celebrate the Chiefs making it to Miami, Houlihan’s is giving away free food, but they’re only giving it to some people.

The bar and restaurant chain said if your name is Andy, Patrick, Travis, Tyreek or Tyrann they’ll give you a free appetizer.

Houlihan’s did say you have to show your driver’s license to qualify for the deal and purchase one regular prized appetizer.

If you don’t qualify, you can still get in on the fun with the limited edition Chiefs-themed drinks such as a MO-Reid-O.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.