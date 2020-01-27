Kansas City infrastructure firm will help design expansion at Chicago O’Hare Airport

An Air India plane parks at the gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) on March 7, 2018.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — HNTB Corp. landed a spot in designing a major expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, according to reporting in the Kansas City Business Journal

The Kansas City-based firm will serve as lead civil engineer in the design of two satellite concourses to be built at O’Hare (Code: ORD). Chicago-based Skidmore Owings & Merrill is the lead designer on the satellite concourses, while Studio ORD is designing a new O’Hare Global Terminal.

The design and construction of the satellite concourses is valued at $1.4 billion, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Read more about what HNTB will design in the Kansas City Business Journal

