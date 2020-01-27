Kansas City infrastructure firm will help design expansion at Chicago O’Hare Airport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — HNTB Corp. landed a spot in designing a major expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, according to reporting in the Kansas City Business Journal.
The Kansas City-based firm will serve as lead civil engineer in the design of two satellite concourses to be built at O’Hare (Code: ORD). Chicago-based Skidmore Owings & Merrill is the lead designer on the satellite concourses, while Studio ORD is designing a new O’Hare Global Terminal.
The design and construction of the satellite concourses is valued at $1.4 billion, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.
