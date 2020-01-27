× Kansas woman killed when police SUV crashes into her car

DODGE CITY, Kan. — Police in southwestern Kansas say a woman has died after a police vehicle responding to a call crashed into her car.

Television station KSNW reports the crash happened before dawn Saturday in Dodge City, when officers were dispatched to a report of a break-in in progress.

Police say a police sport utility vehicle responding to the call was westbound on a city street when a northbound car entered an intersection ahead of it. The patrol SUV hit the passenger’s side of the car.

The car’s driver and only occupant, Vanessa Guzman of Dodge City, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.