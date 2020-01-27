× KCK man pleads guilty, sentenced in 2017 murder of 72-year-old Independence man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KCK man has pleaded guilty to the 2017 deadly shooting of a 72-year-old Independence man, prosecutors said Monday.

William Domann was shot and killed on Oct. 30, 2017, in an Independence home on E. 43rd Street after being restrained. Police were originally called to the home to investigate a burglary when they found Domann dead.

Xavier Otero pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of first-degree attempted robbery.

He was then sentenced to 25 years in jail for the murder charges and one count of armed criminal action and 15 years for the three other convictions. All the sentences will run concurrently.

Court records say trails of blood were found inside and outside the home, and the blood matched Otero’s. The 34-year-old was also seen on video in the area.

Otero is one of three suspects in the shooting who has been charged. Nathan Hendricks was convicted by trial and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The third suspect, Onelio Garcia, pleaded guilty but has not been sentenced yet.