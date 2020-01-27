FOX4 Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory until 10am

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am this morning. With temperatures in the middle and upper 20s, freezing fog is a concern. Be extra cautious... A light glaze could develop on elevated and untreated surfaces. You will also have to scrap your windshield if your car sat out overnight. While the fog will lift, we are socked in the clouds for the rest of the day with highs only in the middle 30s. More on when the clouds move out and sunshine returns in the update here!

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

