Lincoln Prep star player returns to the court, bolstering a tough Tigers squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- Lincoln Prep has the tools to get where it wants to finish this year.

"At this point in time during the season, pretty much all the teams know what you're doing. So, one of the things we're going to do is change our whole strategy — our whole offense, our whole defense," Lincoln Prep Girl's Basketball Coach, Jeff Atkins said.

A new scheme, and now a new lineup, as star player Amari Conn makes her return to the court. She was sidelined the first month of the season with an injury.

"I was very excited because I've been waiting for this day to come," Conn said.

Conn tore her ACL last year during Lincoln Prep's run to the state title game, in which they finished runner-up.

"She tore her ACL and the team morale kind of dropped because she's a motivational leader, Atkins said.

Her journey back to the starting rotation was challenging, but worth it.

"It was definitely a challenge to come back. I lost all the muscle in my thigh due to surgery. It took about nine months to get most of my muscle back," Conn said.

With a boost from Conn, Lincoln Prep is ready to take care of some unfinished business.

"I think it is. Especially since she's back now. So that's extra motivation, an extra player that we have, that we know we will need," senior guard Ajanee Bradley said.

With a top 10 state ranking, the Tigers earn this week's Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week.