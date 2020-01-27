Metro high school basketball star Jada Williams reflects on meeting Kobe Bryant

Posted 2:57 pm, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 03:01PM, January 27, 2020
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed Sunday when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California.

FOX4's Harold Kuntz talked with Jada Williams of Blue Springs about Bryant's passing. The star freshman basketball player had the opportunity to meet with the former NBA Lakers star and they even kept up with each other to this day.

She discussed the conversations and hearing the tragic news of his passing Sunday.

