Multiple people dead, 7 missing after massive fire at Alabama park

Posted 8:44 am, January 27, 2020, by
A viewer submitted pictures to WHNT showing the dock ablaze.

A viewer submitted pictures to WHNT showing the dock ablaze.

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.

Crews were called to the park around 12:30 a.m. Authorities told WHNT B-Dock was destroyed.

Scottsboro Fire said multiple people were killed, with seven missing as of 6 a.m. Seven people were taken to the hospital in stable condition as well. 35 boats were destroyed.

17 agencies are on the scene, some with search and rescue boats.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency asked the public to avoid all land and water areas around Jackson County Park until further notice.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.