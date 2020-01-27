Neighbors raising concerns with proposed outdoor music venue on Vine Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's a boom in Kansas City's urban core. Developers are proposing a new music venue just south of the historic Jazz District, but not everyone's in favor of the idea.

Dr. Stacy Battle has called Vine Street home for years. While she wants to see new development along the Vine Street corridor, she's not happy about this proposed plan that includes an outdoor music venue next door.

"I definitely don't want to see a venue plan to seat 3,000 people. Definitely don't want to see a venue in which you're going to need 875 parking spaces, at least," Battle said.

Developers with Phroenisis Design want to renovate two vacant public works buildings just south of the Jazz District into a mixed-use office and retail space.

Right now, under the 18th and Vine Urban Redevelopment Plan, the district doesn't allow any heavy commercial use in the neighborhood. But developers are requesting an amendment to the plan that will allow the outdoor venue to be included in their plan.

FOX4 spoke with residents at Vine Street Lofts who said they're concerned about this plan — particularly with potential added noise, traffic and parking problems. Battle agrees, she also cites safety as a big concern.

"Thousands of people. Some of the people who will come in this area have no intentions of even going to the venue. They will be parked all up and down the streets in residential neighborhoods just to listen to the venue," Battle said.

She and neighbors said they're not against new developments, but just want it scaled down a bit.

The city planning commission will vote next week on the proposed request to amend. From there it will need to go before the neighborhood planning and development committee — and ultimately the full council for approval.