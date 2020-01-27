Neighbors say two siblings killed in Northland fire had trouble caring for each other

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people are dead following a fire early Monday morning at a Northland home.

It happened near Northeast Seattle and Northeast Munger avenues.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the home at about 4:45 a.m., it was fully engulfed in flames and burning intensely. They aggressively attacked the flames and entered the house to find the two victims, both in their 60s, inside.

Officials said the two were siblings, found in rooms that had the most fire.

Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said firefighters are familiar with the brother and sister because they have been called to the home several times to help them both.

Neighbor Tori Eidson said she recently had to call an ambulance to help both siblings because they were having trouble taking care of each other.

"A couple of weeks ago the brother was locked outside in the rain, screaming for help," Eidson said. "I heard him inside my house. I had to wrap him up with a bunch of towels and drag him under his carport and wait for an ambulance to come. It turned out his sister was collapsed on the floor all at the same time, so they both went to the hospital."

Eidson said the two recently had returned home from the hospital.

Deputy Chief Walker said one of the siblings suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

Neighbors added the pair had an oxygen compressor inside the home, and investigators are looking into whether that may have contributed to the fire burning so hot when rescue crews got on the scene.