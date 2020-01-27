Olathe temporarily changes street to Chiefs Ave. ahead of Super Bowl

OLATHE, Kan. — Getting ready for the Big Game this next Sunday, the City of Olathe decided to unofficially change one of their street signs to Chiefs Ave. to help cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs as they face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The city announced monday the change was taking place on Santa Fe Street in front of City Hall. Flags are also lining the street.

People are allowed to stop by and take a selfie with the sign and post it on the city’s social media page.

This is the Chiefs third time going to the Super Bowl and the first time in 50 years.

