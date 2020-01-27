Overland Park father creates giant Chiefs rally sign outside church in son’s memory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A Johnson County father is honoring the memory of his son with a sign for his favorite football team: the Kansas City Chiefs.

You can find the giant sign outside the Holy Spirit Catholic Church near 103rd Street and Quivira Road with the big white letters spelling, "How bout those Chiefs."

Bob Specht said he created the sign in memory of his son, Carl, who took his own life at the age of 27 in 2017. Specht said he was a big Chiefs fan, and when the team made it to the Super Bowl, he knew if he were alive they would have done something like this together.

"I think about him all the time, and I just knew that if I did something like this and he was still with me, that he would be right beside me," Specht said.

"But he was beside me anyway while I was doing it. I could feel his presence knowing that, 'Hey dad, that's, that's pretty cool.' We love the Royals. We love the Chiefs. We're big family, big Kansas City family. So it meant a lot to me to do this in Carl's memory."

The Specht family also created Carl's Cause after he died. The nonprofit hopes to change the future of mental health through combating stigma, creating awareness and connecting people with the resources they need.

His dad said if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl he will paint the word "Chiefs" on the sign red to celebrate.