Police identify man killed near downtown Overland Park Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Overland Park police said the man shot and killed near downtown Overland Park is from Bonner Springs, Kansas.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near 79th and Marty at the 79 Metcalf Apartment Homes.

Police said they are still looking for information on who killed Patrick A. Miller.

Investigators are following several leads. If you have any information that can help police, call (816) 474-TIPS.

Overland Park Public Information Officer John Lacy told FOX4 that a thin, white suspect wearing black t-shirt and orange athletic apparel ran from the scene of the shooting.

This is the city's second homicide this year.

38.982228 -94.670792