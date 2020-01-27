Potholes plaguing Kansas City streets has some neighbors petitioning for repaving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You've probably noticed your commute's been getting pretty bumpy lately. Hundreds of potholes are plaguing Kansas City streets and highways around the metro.

There's a solid stretch along Volker Boulevard between Troost and Cherry with one pothole after another. And especially when it starts to get dark, you don't know how deep they are until you hit one.

Now, neighbors are rallying together, demanding something gets done to fix it.

Watching cars drive down Wornall can look like a game of Frogger. Drivers can be seen dodging holes to avoid damaging their cars.

"Road situation in Kansas City, Missouri, is definitely horrible," Justin Jackson said.

Justin Jackson was driving near the Country Club Plaza this weekend at night. He hit a small hole on Volker Boulevard and didn't think much of it, but then he felt his Suburban SUV jerk.

"It kind of felt like some bad airplane turbulence but with stuff flying around and shaking. Then there was smoke everywhere," Jackson said.

It turns out, his heat hose busted off. It's a repair that's already cost him $250, and he's still waiting on parts to fix the rest of the damage, which will run another $800.

"They said it knocked bushings loose on there in the front end mainly the drivers side. That was the side that made contact with the pothole," Jackson said.

"We all recognize that it is a significant problem this year, and it's a little bit earlier," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Neighbors in Waldo are so fed up with potholes, they've started an online petition demanding the city not only patch the potholes, but repave large sections of major roads like Wornall, Holmes and Gregory.

Lucas said that's not a far-fetched request.

"We release the city budget on Feb. 13 and think you'll see us adhere more to those existing roads than new road ideas, and that's one way we avoid these problems in years ahead," Lucas said.

The city's 311 center's fielded complaints about nearly 20,000 potholes in the past year, and about 700 have been filed just since the first of this year alone. Lucas said city crews will start paving projects earlier this year than last to get ahead of the game.

"We're trying to make sure we are hitting everything sooner so that we are actually on top of things," Lucas said.

Drivers like Justin Jackson hope that's true, especially as Kansas City hosts some super celebrations in the near future.

"We don't want the highlight of Kansas City to be our potholes and not our football team," Jackson said.

As always, the city reminds you to report problem potholes to 311 or by emailing mayorq@kcmo.gov and to be specific about where they are to help crews find and fix them.