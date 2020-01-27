Raytown High art teacher transforming KC Chiefs stars into comic book characters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A local teacher has a unique way of showing his love for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chris Rau teaches art at Raytown High School, and during his free time, he's a comic book artist, creating colorful book characters out of Chiefs legends like Len Dawson, Tony Gonzalez and, of course, Patrick Mahomes.

He said he grew up watching the Chiefs and became interested in comics as a young kid.

"Sports heroes, particularly championship teams like back with the 2014-2015 Royals and now with this team here, they are larger than life," he said.

"They appear to be super human in some cases, particularly No. 15. But yeah, I think it's a natural connection between superheroes and sports figures you look up to."

Rau's posters sell for $20 each and take about 15 hours to create. You can find them on his Etsy shop here.