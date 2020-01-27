Report finds Kansas among five most dangerous states for distracted driving

Kansas is the second-deadliest state for distracted driving in the country, according to a recent study by financial website MoneyGeek.
For the report, analysts used federal statistics on fatalities and roadway traffic tied to distracted driving between 2017 and 2018. In that time period, there were 6,083 deaths as a result of distracted driving.
Kansas had an average of 3.1 deaths per billion miles driven. That is 241% more than the national average of 0.94 deaths per billion miles.
The report found that the deadliest places were states with more wide-open spaces, as opposed to states with denser infrastructure like New York, Florida or California. Read more about the findings and how many deaths per billion miles Missouri had in the Kansas City Business Journal.