Tech N9ne to perform at massive ‘Red Kingdom Rally’ this Friday at Power & Light

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re ready to celebrate the biggest Red Friday of the Chiefs’ season, Power & Light is offering an exciting option!

Rapper Tech N9ne is going to perform at a massive “Red Kingdom Rally” at KC Live! starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Red Friday pep rally will be hosted by Sports Radio 810, featuring live music, games, contests, KC Wolf and the Chiefs Rumble drumline, and that Tech N9ne performance, of course.

Plus, the marquee lights spelling Chiefs Kingdom will be back at Power & Light for fans to take photos with.

The best part: Entry is completely free.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the fun will last until about 11:30 p.m.

Power & Light said families are welcome, but anyone under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. After 9 p.m., only those 21 and older will be admitted.

Need a fun way to get there? Kansas City’s Chiefs streetcar (No. 805) is having a pep rally, too. The streetcar will start at the Union Station stop at 5:30 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m. at the Power & Light stop, giving riders 1 1/2 loops to win prizes and get excited for Super Bowl Sunday.