Three dips to make for your watch party

Hot crab dip (6 servings)
Ingredients:
1 TB unsalted butter
½ cup yellow onion, peeled and small diced
½ cup each red and yellow bell pepper, seeded and small diced
¼ tsp cayenne pepper
¾ tsp Old Bay Seasoning
2 tsp Hy-Vee Honey Dijon Mustard
¾ cup half and half
8 oz. cream cheese
6 oz. of crabmeat, prefer claw meat to make dip
6 oz. aged White Cheddar Cheese, grated with microplane grater
Directions:
Preheat Oven to 375 degrees
Melt butter in a hot sauté pan and fold in onions and bell peppers
Cook for 2-3 minutes until softened
Fold in remaining ingredients saving 2 oz. of the cheese to top the dip before baking
Lightly spray oven proof pan with pan spray
Place in oven proof pan
Top with remaining cheese and bake for 20 minutes
Tips:
Bring Cream Cheese to room temperature before using
Using Claw meat instead of Lump Crab meat, so you get crab in every bite
Buffalo Chicken Dip (8 servings)
Ingredients:
2 Cups Shredded Chicken, cooked, skin removed
½ cup bacon, cooked, diced
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
½ cup Hy-Vee Buffalo Sauce
½ cup Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing
½ cup Blue Cheese Crumbles
3 green onions, minced
Pan Spray
Directions:
Preheat Oven to 350 degrees
Combine all ingredients (except green onions), fold together
Lightly spray oven proof pan with pan spray
Place dip into oven proof pan, top with green onions
Bake for 20 minutes
Tips:
Rotisserie Chicken is great for this dish. Be sure to chill and removed skin and bones before using in this dip
Crackers, Bagel Bites and fresh Celery and Carrots are a great way to serve this dip.
Beer Cheese Dip (8 servings)
Ingredients:
2- 8 oz. pkg cream cheese, softened
½ pkg dry Hidden Valley Ranch dressing
2 cups shredded Coby Jack Cheese
4 oz. Bud Light Beer
2 tsp Italian Flat Leaf Parsley, minced
Directions:
Preheat the Oven to 350, or can be served cold
Combine all ingredients except for beer and parsley
Fold in beer at the end of mixing
If serving hot lightly spray oven proof pan with pan spray
Place in oven proof pan and bake for 20 minutes
Garnish with minced parsley
Tips:
This dip can be served cold as well, without baking
Do not garnish before baking, because the heat will turn the parsley a dark color
