Three dips to make for your watch party

Hot crab dip (6 servings)

Ingredients:

1 TB unsalted butter

½ cup yellow onion, peeled and small diced

½ cup each red and yellow bell pepper, seeded and small diced

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

¾ tsp Old Bay Seasoning

2 tsp Hy-Vee Honey Dijon Mustard

¾ cup half and half

8 oz. cream cheese

6 oz. of crabmeat, prefer claw meat to make dip

6 oz. aged White Cheddar Cheese, grated with microplane grater

Directions:

Preheat Oven to 375 degrees

Melt butter in a hot sauté pan and fold in onions and bell peppers

Cook for 2-3 minutes until softened

Fold in remaining ingredients saving 2 oz. of the cheese to top the dip before baking

Lightly spray oven proof pan with pan spray

Place in oven proof pan

Top with remaining cheese and bake for 20 minutes

Tips:

Bring Cream Cheese to room temperature before using

Using Claw meat instead of Lump Crab meat, so you get crab in every bite

Buffalo Chicken Dip (8 servings)

Ingredients:

2 Cups Shredded Chicken, cooked, skin removed

½ cup bacon, cooked, diced

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

½ cup Hy-Vee Buffalo Sauce

½ cup Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing

½ cup Blue Cheese Crumbles

3 green onions, minced

Pan Spray

Directions:

Preheat Oven to 350 degrees

Combine all ingredients (except green onions), fold together

Lightly spray oven proof pan with pan spray

Place dip into oven proof pan, top with green onions

Bake for 20 minutes

Tips:

Rotisserie Chicken is great for this dish. Be sure to chill and removed skin and bones before using in this dip

Crackers, Bagel Bites and fresh Celery and Carrots are a great way to serve this dip.

Beer Cheese Dip (8 servings)

Ingredients:

2- 8 oz. pkg cream cheese, softened

½ pkg dry Hidden Valley Ranch dressing

2 cups shredded Coby Jack Cheese

4 oz. Bud Light Beer

2 tsp Italian Flat Leaf Parsley, minced

Directions:

Preheat the Oven to 350, or can be served cold

Combine all ingredients except for beer and parsley

Fold in beer at the end of mixing

If serving hot lightly spray oven proof pan with pan spray

Place in oven proof pan and bake for 20 minutes

Garnish with minced parsley

Tips:

This dip can be served cold as well, without baking

Do not garnish before baking, because the heat will turn the parsley a dark color

