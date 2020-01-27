Tired of the cold? You might be wearing shorts for the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We got spoiled earlier this month, but the last week or so it’s been much colder and much more cloudy. A few bouts of snow here and there have gotten us back to the winter we know (and love?) around the metro. If you’re not in that “love” category, I’ve got two pieces of good news for you. Our average highs have started to go up! Instead of an average of 38, it’s now 39. Doesn’t seem like much, but we have statistically passed the coldest time of the year. The other good news? Temperatures are going to soar ahead of that number later this weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center has most of the region in the “highest chance above average” area for the first week of February. Temperatures will be much above that 39 degree average.

The culprit is a pretty strong ridge that will move in from the west. This will allow the warmer air to build slowly into the region Saturday and beyond. Most models are starting to come into agreement that it’s going to be quite warm for this upcoming weekend as a result.

Shorts for the Super Bowl? We thought it was only possible in Miami but there are going to be quite a few people fairly comfortable that way locally! I always wear shorts, but that’s a totally different story. I’m sure I’ll see plenty of others this Sunday doing the same!

Temperatures may even nudge past 60 degrees on Monday as well. Of course, it’s going to be pretty windy Sunday and Monday, but it’s poised to be 20 degrees above normal! You’ll see that colder air moving in later in the day on Monday in NW Kansas.

Enjoy it while you can. We should return to winter fairly quickly by Tuesday and beyond.