Cindy Newland of Intentionally Eat shares recipe for spring rolls

Spring rolls
Ingredients:
1 tbsp olive oil
1 onion, finely chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1 cup shredded cabbage
2 carrots, finely chopped
2 celery sticks, finely chopped
1 cup mushrooms, chopped
1 tsp ginger, grated
1/4 cup liquid aminos or soy sauce
1 tsp red pepper flakes
4 Tbsp peanuts, chopped optional
2 green onions, chopped optional
sriracha optional
Phyllo cups
3 phyllo sheets
3 Tbsp olive oil
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Gently unroll the phyllo sheets onto parchment paper. Cover the top with a damp towel so the sheets don’t dry out.
Place one sheet onto the mini muffin tin and brush with olive oil. Repeat two more times for a total of three sheets.
Cut horizontally and vertically along the lines of the muffin tin.
Press the center of each square and form the cup.
Bake 6-8 minutes.
Spring Roll Deconstructed and Delicious Filling
Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Saute onion, carrots, celery, and cabbage for 3 minutes.
Add mushrooms, liquid aminos, ginger and red pepper flakes and saute 2 minutes.
Place filling into phyllo cups and garnish with green onions, chopped peanuts and/or sriracha. Enjoy
