Cindy Newland of Intentionally Eat shares recipe for spring rolls

Spring rolls

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 cup shredded cabbage

2 carrots, finely chopped

2 celery sticks, finely chopped

1 cup mushrooms, chopped

1 tsp ginger, grated

1/4 cup liquid aminos or soy sauce

1 tsp red pepper flakes

4 Tbsp peanuts, chopped optional

2 green onions, chopped optional

sriracha optional

Phyllo cups

3 phyllo sheets

3 Tbsp olive oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Gently unroll the phyllo sheets onto parchment paper. Cover the top with a damp towel so the sheets don’t dry out.

Place one sheet onto the mini muffin tin and brush with olive oil. Repeat two more times for a total of three sheets.

Cut horizontally and vertically along the lines of the muffin tin.

Press the center of each square and form the cup.

Bake 6-8 minutes.

Spring Roll Deconstructed and Delicious Filling

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Saute onion, carrots, celery, and cabbage for 3 minutes.

Add mushrooms, liquid aminos, ginger and red pepper flakes and saute 2 minutes.

Place filling into phyllo cups and garnish with green onions, chopped peanuts and/or sriracha. Enjoy

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.