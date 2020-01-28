Esports promoters from KC headed for Super Bowl, promoting video games, STEM to teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Super Bowl LIV is a big game with the potential to spinoff other games.

One group of esports enthusiasts from the Kansas City metro plans to use Sunday's Chiefs-49ers match-up as a stage for the tech and education communities, promoting competitive video-gaming to athletes in high school and younger age groups.

So what started in basements and is now spreading to the Super Bowl.

One office near the city's River Market is home to Bubba Gaeddert and Abdulrasheed Yahaya, who work for Varsity eSports Foundation and Midwest eSports, respectively.

Beginning Thursday, they said they're helping stage the NFL Alumni Player Network event. For the first time, as many as 800 kids will join the fun, and Gaeddert and Yahaya will speak to those kids about careers in STEM and esports.

These two hardcore Chiefs fans will be in Miami for the Super Bowl and to share a tech-driven curriculum that's being used in more than 2,500 schools from coast to coast.

Gaeddert and Yahaya said they'll help stage a tournament for young people playing Madden 20, the popular football video game, to teach kids about the tech world.

"It's not just professional anymore. It's not just at the collegiate level. It's in schools as a varsity program," Gaeddert said. "We want to give students better best practices to move forward to be the next generation to help create stuff we haven't invented yet."

"This is an opportunity for us to take esports and align it with field sports to show the synergy between the two and to make being a lover of video games less taboo and something that's accepted across the world," Yahaya said.

After the games are over, Gaeddert and Yahaya hope there's a lasting effect.

Many of the kids expected to attend the esports event in Miami will come from a low-income background. They hope some of them see this as career building inspiration.

Gaeddert said all of this year's esports players will be from south Florida, but if the event is a success, he and Yahaya hope to invite players from across the country to take part at next year's Super Bowl.