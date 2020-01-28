Former Cameron teacher sentenced to 20 years for secretly recording teens in bathroom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Cameron High School teacher will spend two decades behind bars for secretly recording pornographic videos of teenagers when they were using his bathroom.

William D. Williams, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole. When he’s released, he will have to be supervised for 10 years.

Williams was indicted in February 2019 on three counts of producing child porn, involving three different minor victims, from Jan. 1, 2013, to Sept. 6, 2018. He faced one count of possessing child porn. He also faced state child porn charges.

He pleaded guilty in August 2019 to one count of producing child porn. He admitted that he secretly filmed three minor victims during a five-year period while they were using his bathroom.

Williams’ involvement with kids ran deep. He taught a one-hour broadcasting class at Cameron High, volunteered with school plays, coached, hosted foreign exchange students and was involved with the foster care system.

Cameron R-1 Schools released this statement in September 2019:

“The Cameron R-1 School District was notified today of serious charges filed against W. Derek Williams. At the time the District first became aware of this matter, an immediate and thorough investigation was done, and the District has determined that there is no evidence that any alleged acts were perpetrated on District property.”

“We want to assure our staff and students that we responded to the allegations appropriately and we have fully cooperated with law enforcement’s efforts in this matter. We will continue to do so as this matter proceeds.”

“Since the time we became aware of allegations, Mr. Williams has not been on District property and will not be permitted to return. Although we are limited in what we can say about individual personnel matters, above all else, we want to assure you that the safety and well-being of District students is our primary concern.”

“Should your student require support of any kind, the District’s counseling staff is always available. Likewise, please do not hesitate to contact Dr. Matt Robinson should you or your student have any questions or concerns.”

