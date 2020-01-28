× ‘I can’t believe he killed auntie’: Man charged with beating his aunt to death in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is facing two charges after court documents accuse him of beating his aunt to death in her home earlier this year.

Darryl J. Banks, 33, is charged with 2nd-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to Jackson County court documents.

Police were called to a residence near 75th and Wabash at 10:38 p.m. on Jan. 26 on an ambulance call, the documents state. When they arrived, they found a woman, Phyllis E. Banks, dead in a chair in her bedroom. She had been badly beaten and had several cuts and broken bones. A bat and a knife lay nearby, both bloody.

Officers talked to another family member who lived at the residence. He told them Darryl, who goes by DJ, was still at the residence in his room.

“I can’t believe he killed auntie,” the man said to police.

Police found DJ in his room and took him into custody. He refused to talk to detectives, but blood splatter from the victim, according to DNA testing, was found on the lens of the suspect’s eyeglasses.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $300,000. If found guilty, the crimes could carry a life sentence.