Jackson County Sheriff’s Office looking for person responsible for shooting goats

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for shooting several goats.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Jan. 27, six dead goats were discovered near 5609 N. Blue Valley Road next to a tree farm. The goats do not belong to the people who own the tree farm, but they were dumped there.

All six animals were shot in the head and their ear tags were removed. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find the owner of the goats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Reick at 816-541-8017 ext. 72241.