× Justin Bieber is coming to Kansas City this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Singer Justin Bieber is going on tour once again this summer, and he’s making a stop in Kansas City.

Bieber will bring the Changes tour to Sprint Center Monday, July 6.

The show will feature guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at noon.

Bieber announced the show along with the news of a fifth album also titled “Changes.”

Click or tap here to see the full list of shows.