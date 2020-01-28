Local artist finds inspiration in seeing Chiefs work together like family toward common goal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local artist has merged his passion for painting with his love for his hometown team.

Anthony Oropeza first became interested in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at a friend's tailgate at Arrowhead.

"Arrowhead parking lot, even in preseason, is a madhouse," he said. "I set up an easel under a tree with an artist friend of mine. I started painting, and he was handing out free prints."

He didn't know then that it was going to be the start of something special.

"The cool thing about it is, all of the Chiefs fans that were there were so receptive even though it was just an outline," Oropeza said. "They were just really cool and just really encouraging about the work."

That piece went on to sell in New York for charity. And as the season progressed, with one Chiefs win after another, he started seeing a bigger picture, realizing Mahomes and the team were headed somewhere special.

"And so every week, every win, I started adding more paint," Oropeza said, "and about the fifth week I was like, 'OK, this guy's the real deal."

And although this season has by no means been a perfect picture, it's a bright one.

"Not only do I get to enjoy it, but I've been pretty lucky to watch it with my kiddo who -- when I was young, I didn't get to experience a Super Bowl because we weren't as good as we are this year," he said.

"But being able to see the excitement of my kiddo and my other friends who are Chiefs fans, who really, really enjoy the wins and the way the team plays together, it`s really been something special."

This local artist says his hometown team inspires him.

"The thing about this team is they play together," Oropeza said. "I think people like to see a team play like a family. These guys look like they've got each other's backs on the field and off the field."

It's what he tries to teach his own family.

"It's family. It's teamwork, working together. You've got a common goal. It all comes together," he said.

If you're interested in following Oropeza's work, you can find him on Facebook and Instagram.